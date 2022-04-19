LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said an officer was dragged by a car after conducting a traffic stop in Yuba County Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., the CHP said an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Hammonton Smartsville Road and Dunning Avenue in Linda while looking for a stolen car.

After stopping the vehicle, the CHP told FOX40 that the driver backed into the officer and sped away. According to the CHP, the officer was dragged by the vehicle and he fired his gun, hitting the driver.

Officers said the driver crashed into a fence two blocks away and died at the scene.

Justin Anderson, who lives nearby the intersection, said those gunshots were something he never expected to hear Tuesday morning.

“I was walking over to the school over here and I heard several shots,” Anderson said. “It was probably like six to seven shots.”

The nearby school, Linda Elementary School, was on lockdown for about 20 minutes, school officials said.

Parent Mike Dillard said he was concerned about the incident happening close to the school.

“They just seemed like they’re nonchalant about it and it’s even more concerning as a parent,” Dillard said.

Even though this incident is unusual, Anderson said the neighborhood isn’t immune to crime.

“It usually happens every so often,” Anderson said. “It’s usually not this bad. The past couple of weeks there’s been a couple of deaths around here.”

The CHP did not report the identity of the driver and if they were driving a stolen vehicle.

The officer is alive and injured, but it’s unclear what his condition is, according to the CHP.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the CHP and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.