CHP issues Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old Ventura County man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP along with Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County authorities are asking for help to find a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen on March 1.

Officers and deputies are looking for Cesar Mendoza from Ventura County.

Cesar Mendoza / Photo: CHP

White 2011 Toyota Corolla / Photo: CHP

Mendoza was last seen on Sunday in Ojai at around 8:30 p.m., according to CHP.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Mendoza was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball cap, gray hooded jacket, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and beige sandals. He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Toyota Corolla with California license plate #6UOG932.

Officials said Mendoza may become disoriented.

If you have seen Mendoza or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911.