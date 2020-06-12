CHP issues Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old Madera man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who has been missing since last week from Madera.

Authorities from several counties, including Kern County, are looking for Robert Bane. He was last seen on June 4 in Madera at around 3 p.m.

Robert Bane / Photo: California Highway Patrol

Bane is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and driving a black 2010 Cadillac STS with California license plate #6KAR835.

CHP said Bane suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

If you’ve seen Robert Bane or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911.

