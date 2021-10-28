CHP gets ‘green light’ for statewide campaign reducing DUIs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, there were 568 deaths and 11,444 injuries due to drunk driving-related accidents within the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) jurisdiction. With its new Impaired Driving Reduction campaign, it hopes to change that, according to a news release.

The CHP, with the California Officer of Traffic Safety, said that the DUI-related deaths and injuries are preventable tragedies. With the campaign grant from the California Office of Traffic and Safety, the CHP hopes to reduce DUI arrests and accidents.

“This grant will help support the Department’s mission by strengthening education and enforcement efforts throughout the state,” said Amanda Ray, CHP Commissioner. “As a public safety organization, we will continue to do everything in our power to promote safety for all on California’s roadways.”

This year, the CHP made more than 90,000 DUI-related arrests. The campaign grant provides funding for additional saturation patrols, checkpoints, and traffic safety education efforts throughout the state to hopefully remove impaired drivers.

The CHP will actively participate in California’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over public awareness campaign in an effort to educate the public.

“DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze,” the release stated.

The CHP wants to remind everyone that alcohol, cannabis, certain prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also impact the ability to drive and will result in an arrest.

The education and enforcement program began Oct. 1. and will continue through Sept. 30.