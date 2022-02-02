CHP cadets in Sacramento run in honor of fallen officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — More than 100 cadets from the California Highway Patrol took to the streets of Sacramento for a run in honor of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Their five-mile run begun in West Sacramento right next to the CHP academy. From there, they headed to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial near the state capitol.

This run was the cadets’ final task before wrapping up their training to become officers.

“It’s so worth it,” cadet Nicholas Montelongo said. “We went through so much to get here, and you know, this is the end. Now we’re just waiting to graduate and everything we’ve fought for and everything we’ve worked for, this is it, today.”

The CHP cadets graduate in just a few days.