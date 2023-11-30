(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol said it made over 1,000 DUI-related arrests statewide during its 2023 maximum enforcement period over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The enforcement period began at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and continued until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

During its enforcement period, the CHP said 1,047 people were arrested throughout the state for the suspicion of driving under the influences.

In the Bakersfield area, CHP said 30 arrests were made over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The agency’s DUI total includes three DUI-related arrests from its protective services divisions.

Along with DUI-related arrets, the CHP said there were 27 accidents across the the state and 32 people died from those collisions.

Out of 17 people that died in accidents in CHP jurdisdiction, five were not wearing seatbelts. Ten motorcyclists and five pedestrians were killed in CHP jurisdiction. Officials said the motorcylcists who died were all wearing helmets.

During the CHP’s 2022 Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period, 37 people were killed in crashes and 1,016 drivers were under the influence.