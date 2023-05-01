TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old alleged DUI driver crashed into a vehicle with four people after a pursuit Sunday night in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:36 p.m., an officer attempted to stop an Acura for weaving and possible DUI on Highway 99 southbound, at Avenue 72. The Acura failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

Officials say the pursuit continued south into Kern County at varying speeds with light traffic. The Acura exited Highway 46 approaching a stop sign at the top of the off-ramp. A Toyota was traveling westbound on Highway 46 on the overpass of Highway 99. The Toyota had the right-of-way with no stop sign.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CHP says the Acura ran the stop sign and drove into the intersection, colliding with the Toyota. The Toyota was pushed down an embankment.

According to CHP, the driver of the Acura, 23-year-old Crystal Olvera, of Pasadena sustained minor injuries, and all four occupants in the Toyota were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol was determined to be a contributing factor to this crash and Olvera was immediately taken into custody, according to CHP.