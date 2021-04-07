Child porn found on Fresno federal police officer’s phone, investigators say

Photo of Adrian Enriquez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives Wednesday arrested Adrian Enriquez, 52 of Exeter, on charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators say members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a tip which led them to Enriquez who had been working as a federal police officer at the VA Hospital in southeast Fresno.

In a release, Fresno County authorities said detectives found 1,000 photos and videos on Enriquez’s phone showing toddlers being sexually assaulted and exploited.

Enriquez previously worked for the Woodlake Police Department and Coalinga State Hospital before joining the VA Hospital in 2021, deputies said. He is considered a “veteran law enforcement officer.”

If you have any information about illegal sexual material being shared online, you’re asked to call Lt. Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029 or to submit a tip.