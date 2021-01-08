Central Valley legislators react to Gov. Newsom’s budget plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Central Valley elected officials have issued statements on Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan.

Newsom’s plan unveiled Friday painted a brighter picture than one last summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The $227 billion spending plan includes $14 billion to bolster an economic recovery.

The budget includes state stimulus checks to low income earners, grants to help struggling business across the state and funding meant to help businesses create and keep jobs.

Newsom did not mention any major budget cuts and said California is clearly poised for an economic recovery.

Reopening schools remains a priority, with Newsom proposing to spend about $90 billion on schools — the most money per child ever allocated in the state’s history.

“California is facing crisis after crisis. We are in a results-oriented business and under that criteria, the Governor is failing–that reality does not change no matter how many new programs and taskforces are created in his budget. Adding more bureaucracy only fuels the frustrations and anxieties of everyday Californians. Sacramento is failing to address California’s affordability crisis, homelessness crisis, power shutoffs, and an incompetent EDD bureaucracy.”



“California businesses and families have lost hope and are fleeing this state in droves, and this budget does nothing to change that. We need to get back to the basics and produce results for Californians who are suffering under Sacramento’s leadership failures.” Assemblymember Vince Fong (R) – Bakersfield

“The Governor’s proposed budget released today creates a path forward for recovery and growth in California. With major investments in small business assistance, economic stimulus, school reopenings, and vaccine distribution, California is in a position to overcome this crisis and emerge stronger than ever. I look forward to tackling these issues and others as we continue to fight for working families in the Capitol.” Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D) – Bakersfield

“This budget provides relief to workers and businesses hit hard by the pandemic so we can get back to ensuring all Californians have opportunities to thrive. While much more needs to be done, I strongly support the Governor’s early focus on providing targeted relief to low-income Californians, investing an additional $575 million in grants for small businesses and waiving state fees for mom and pop operations devastated by the pandemic. We must also invest in key water and healthcare infrastructure projects with an eye on ensuring rural California, and the Central Valley, gets its fair share.” Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D) – Sanger

Meanwhile, Sen. Shannon Grove says she and Sen. Jim Nielsen (R – Tehama) sent a letter to Gov. Newsom saying they want the 2021-2022 budget to prioritize funds for “jobless Californians, students, and small businesses affected by [Gov. Newsom’s] shutdowns.”

Sens. Grove and Nielsen say they want any financial assistance to go to workers and not prisoners touting legislation aimed at preventing fraud in the unemployment system.

Grove also says 10% of a $26 billion windfall should go directly to small businesses.