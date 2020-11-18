CDE hosts first virtual session on Indigenous studies in part with the Education to End Hate Initiative

Flyer, posted on the California Department of Education Facebook page, of the State Superintendent’s first virtual classroom sessions as part of the Education to End Hate Initiative.

(KGET) – The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, is hosting the first event, Pedagogical Approaches to Teaching about Native Americans, in a three series virtual session of the Education to End Hate Initiative on Tuesday afternoon.

The CDE launched the Education to End Hate Initiative in Sep. to help empower educators and students to confront hate and racism across the state and nation.

The first event will start at 4:00 p.m. on the CDE’s Facebook page and via Zoom. The event will feature fourth-grade teacher, Chair of the California Teacher Association’s American Indian/Alaskan Native Caucus, and member of the Hopi Tribe, Mary Levi, with Dr. Niki Sandoval, Senior Strategic Development Manager at WestEd.

The lesson is designed to engage students, educators, and families, lead efforts to end discrimination in schools, and to begin a dialogue about the many forms of bias people face across California.