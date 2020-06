SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGET) — Two inmates housed at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County have died this week from what appear to be COVID-19-related complications, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The deaths bring the total COVID-19-related deaths at the prison to 12, according to CDCR.

The prison is the site of a massive coronavirus outbreak and currently has 446 inmates who are positive for COVID-19, officials said.