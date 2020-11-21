CDCR to offer virtual visits at 5 facilities starting Thanksgiving weekend

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – With in-person visits not allowed at California prisons due to COVID-19, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has announced it is working to connect inmates and their families virtually.

Beginning Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 28-29, the CDCR will offer video visitation at five state prisons, including Valley State Prison and the Central California Women’s Facility. Each eligible inmate will be allowed a free 30-minute video visit on a computer every 30 days.

The CDCR said only those who have already been approved as a visitor may make an appointment. New reservations will be made weekly, beginning each Saturday from 8 a.m. to Monday at 8 p.m. for reservations the following weekend.

The CDCR said the virtual visits are only taking place at these five facilities at this time, although it is possible the program could be expanded.

All video visits will be secure, as the communications are encrypted, according to the department.

Daily updates on each prison’s visiting status can be found on the CDCR website.