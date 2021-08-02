CDCR to begin offering in-person visiting on Fridays later this month

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — This month, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will begin allowing inmates a third day of in-person visiting.

Starting Aug. 13 at all prisons, in-person visits will be available on Fridays in addition to Saturdays and Sundays. The CDCR received $20.3 million in state funding to expand in-person visits.

“This has been a tough year for our population and their loved ones, and we are so excited to be able to expand visiting and ensure they continue to have critical connections that can help with their rehabilitation,” said CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison.

Visits will be scheduled using CDCR’s email system for the time being. Emails must be received between 8 a.m. Saturday morning and 8:00 a.m. Monday morning of the week prior to the visit, according to the CDCR.

The online Visiting Schedule Application (VSA) is being updated to accommodate Friday visits in the near future, the agency said. VSA will still be used to schedule in-person and video visits for Saturdays and Sundays.

The CDCR said Friday visits will follow the same COVID-19 precautions as weekend visits. Only facilities in Phases 2 or 3 of the Roadmap to Reopening will offer in-person visiting.

Visitors must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before the scheduled visit. Masks will be provided if needed and six feet of physical distancing must be maintained, according to the CDCR.