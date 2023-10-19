BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for a man who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, according to a news release.

CDCR officials discovered Julian Ochoa Ruiz, 38, missing at 11 p.m. prompting staff to search the camp facilities and grounds. He is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Ochoa Ruiz was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, shirt and ball cap.

Camp staff alerted the Los Angeles County Fire and LAPD about Ochoa Ruiz’s escape and are helping CDCR in the search.

He was transferred from Merced County to Acton on Feb. 14 for a three-year, eight-month sentence for discharging a firearm in a home and attempting to evade a peace officer.

Anyone with information on Ochoa Ruiz’s whereabouts is asked to call Acton Conservation Camp Commander at 661-268-0113.