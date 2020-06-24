CDCR looking for inmate missing from Salinas Valley State Prison

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is looking for an inmate who is missing from Salinas Valley State Prison on Tuesday.

The department said an emergency count conducted at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday confirmed that Edgar C. Delgado is missing. Prison officials activated its command post and notified law enforcement and the California Highway Patrol, who are assisting in the search.

Special agents from the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend him, the department said.

Delgado is a 37-year-old Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds and is wearing a gray sweat shirt and gray sweat pants, according to the CDCR.

Delgado was admitted from Santa Barbara County on March 1, 2019 to serve a four-year sentence for possessing or owning a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The department said he was scheduled to be released in June 2021.

Anyone who sees Delgado should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911. Anyone with information about or knowledge of his whereabouts should contact the SVSP Watch Commander at 831-678-5500 extension 5542.