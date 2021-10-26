CDCR inmates must be fully vaccinated for in-person visitation, effective Dec. 20

The California Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday that effective Dec. 20, all inmates in CDCR institutions and fire camps must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption for in-person visitations.

The vaccine mandate does not apply to visitors, according to CDCR. In-person visitors who are unvaccinated must provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no longer than 72 hours ahead of the visit. Visitors who are fully vaccinated must show their vaccination card proving they are at least two weeks past their second dose.

Effective Dec. 20, all incarcerated people in CDCR institutions/fire camps must be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious accommodation to participate in in-person visiting.

The Photo Ducat Program will resume during visitations at institutions in Phase 2 and 3 of the CDCR’s roadmap to reopening, according to the department. Child play areas will also reopen to institutions in Phase 3.

Visitation Phases:

Phase 1: Reporting three or more COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period

No in-person visits

One-hour video visits

Phase 2: No new COVID-19 cases for 14 days

Two-hour in-person visits (one adult visitor for each inmate)

One-hour video visits

Phase 3: No new COVID-19 cases for 28 days

Two hour-in person visits

Three visitors allowed for each incarcerated person – of these, two may be children two or older

Child play areas available (sanitation protocols followed)

Vending machine food will be allowed

Bottled water will be provided if vending machines are not available

One-hour video visits

