CDCR: Death row inmate dies from natural causes

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) – Death row inmate James Odle, 71, died from natural causes on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department said Odle, who has been on death row since 1983, died at an outside hospital at 12:14 p.m. He was sentenced to death in Contra Costa County in 1983 for the first-degree murders of Rena Aguilar and Pinole Police Officer Floyd “Bernie” Swartz.

Odle was also convicted of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and manufacture/sale/possession of a weapon, according to CDCR. He also received enhancements for use of a deadly weapon, being armed with a firearm and use of a firearm.

Odle is the second death row inmate within the CDCR system to die recently. The department had reported earlier this week that an inmate at San Quentin State Prison died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

An investigation is being conducted to see if the death was natural or if foul play was involved.

There are currently 709 people on California’s death row, according to CDCR.