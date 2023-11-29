A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a chase spanning several areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday morning.

Police had been monitoring the white Ford work truck since the carjacking was first reported around 6:19 a.m. in the 8500 block of Foothill Boulevard in Sunland, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The driver led officers through the Angeles National Forest and into Antelope Valley where Sky5 live coverage showed him driving into oncoming traffic and through construction zones in his effort to escape. He struck at least two innocent drivers.

The suspect was arrested in Lancaster. Nov. 29, 2023.



The driver of the white truck is accused in a carjacking. Nov. 29, 2023.

The suspect eventually jumped out of the truck and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood in Lancaster. After running through several backyards and hopping fences, the man was eventually arrested without incident.

He is expected to face a slew of charges including grand theft auto.