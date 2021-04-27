Car stolen with 1-year-old girl still inside recovered in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A one-year-old girl was found safe after the car she was in was stolen in Fresno on Tuesday, according to Fresno Police.

Officers were first alerted to the theft at around 3:30 p.m by the child’s mother. Investigators established that the woman had driven a man to multiple locations around southeast Fresno with her child still inside the car.

When they stopped at a store at Cedar and Church, officers say the woman got out to smoke a cigarette and that’s when the male suspect moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and drove away with the one-year-old girl still inside.

According to Fresno Police, the vehicle was recovered undamaged in the area of Chance and Hamilton. The child was found soon afterward in the 4500 block of E. Woodward after she was dropped off by the suspect. The one-year-old was returned to her mother in the 4500 block of E. Hamilton.

Police confirm that the male suspect and the child’s mother and owner of the car did know each other.

A male suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.