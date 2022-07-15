SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.

The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy.

For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, where they can enjoy food, livestock competitions, horse racing, talent shows and more.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your State Fair experience.

Location:

Cal Expo 1600 Exposition Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 United States

The Main Gate is located on Exposition Boulevard and Heritage Way.

Dates:

July 15 – July 31

Tickets:

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $37 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $42 (Friday, Saturday, Sundays)

Adult Daily Admission: $14

Senior Daily Admission: $12 (Ages 62+)

Admission for children ages four and younger is free. Visit the Cal Expo admissions page for more information on booking tickets.

Parking:

State Fair Parking: $15

General Parking (events and shows): $10

Concert Parking: $15

Cash and credit cards are accepted forms of payment, according to the Cal Expo website.

Main Gate Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 11 am-10 pm

Friday-Sunday: 10 am-10 pm

Green Gate Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 11 am–10 pm

Friday–Sunday: 10 am–10 pm

Carnival Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Opens at 2 pm

Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday: Opens at 11 am

Kids Park Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Opens at 1 pm

Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday: Opens at 11 am

Concerts:

Visitors also have the opportunity to enjoy live performances at the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage. All concerts are included in the general admission fee of $15, except for the music festival, “Quebradita Time”.