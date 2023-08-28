(FOX40.COM) — From San Diego to the North Coast, California’s craft breweries are coming together to support the victims of the West Maui Wildfires through the Kokua Project.

Maui Brewing Company in partnership with non-profit Global Empowerment Mission has created a way for breweries to use their gifts of bringing people together with delicious drinks to help raise awareness and funds for those affected by the recent wildfires.

The idea of the Kokua Project is that each participating brewery will brew the same exact beer from a recipe provided by Maui Brewing Co. The beer is called the “Maui Strong” Session IPA.

Several dozen California breweries have pledged their support including Sacramento are breweries:

• Auburn Alehouse

• Berryessa Brewing Co

• Bike Dog Brewing Company

• Burning Barrel Brew Co

• Crooked Lane Brewing

• Donner Creek Brewing

• Dust Bowl Brewing Co

• Fieldwork Brewing

• Lagunitas

• The Monk’s Cellar

• Sierra Nevada

• Sutter Buttes Brewing

• Track Seven Brewing Company