California’s mountain lion population is far smaller than previously thought, according to researchers.

The California Mountain Lion Project found that there are between 3,200 and 4,500 cougars in the state, far below the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s longtime estimate of about 6,000, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“That old figure was just a back-of-the-envelope calculation without much data to support it,” Justin Dellinger, a biologist and leader of the CMLP, told the Times. “The new, more accurate information we collected will be used to conserve and manage mountain lions more appropriately.”

The study also determined where the big cats live. Their densest populations are in coastal forests in Humboldt and Mendocino counties, while they’re least dense in the high desert east of the Sierra Nevadas in Inyo County.

“The Central Valley and portions of the Mojave Desert have no mountain lions,” Dellinger told the Times.

Mountain lions are under consideration for threatened status. The California Fish and Game Commission is expected to rule on the issue later this year.

Tiffany Yap, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, noted in a statement that “these low numbers highlight that pumas are more vulnerable than ever because of habitat loss and fragmentation.”

“These majestic cats are in desperate need of permanent protections and more wildlife crossings to connect what’s remaining of their home turf,” Yap said. “Without these actions, that 3,000 number will quickly dwindle.”