Californians will hear sonic booms from SpaceX rocket launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launches from Space Launch Complex-4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 23, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KRON) — Team Vandenberg announced Monday that it will launch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg’s launch pad on Wednesday.

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO L-87) mission’s first stage will return to land on Vandenberg.

“Upon re-entry of the vehicle, spectators and local residents from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties can anticipate hearing multiple sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier,” Vandenberg officials wrote.

A sonic boom is the sound associated with shock waves from an object traveling faster than the speed of sound.

Sonic booms generate a sound similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder and the degree experienced will depend on weather conditions.

Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, will serve as the launch decision authority with hopes of counting down at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the normal public viewing area on Azalea Lane off of Highway 1 will not be open to the public.

This is the first NRO mission utilizing a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Western Range and the first Falcon 9 first stage landing back on Vandenberg Space Force Base SLC-4 pad since the Sentinel-6 launch and landing on Nov. 21, 2020.