BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Franchise Tax Board has extended the deadline for all tax payments that were supposed to be due Monday.

The tax board extended the e-filing deadline to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night because of what it called a “service disruption” on its web pay app. The agency did not say what caused the problem.

Californians can file their state returns for free through the “Cal file” tool on the tax board’s website.