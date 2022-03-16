SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer.

The $9 billion funds would come from the state’s budget surplus, which is expected to be far more than the $45 billion projected in January.

Lawmakers said the $400 should help offset the gas tax Californians are paying at the pump. The $400 rebate would also reportedly go to taxpayers who don’t own or drive a car.

The lawmakers, who are mostly Democrats, that are announcing the proposal include Assemblymembers Cottie Petrie-Norris, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Jesse Gabriel, Adam Gray, Jacqui Irwin, Evan Low, Chad Mayes, Blanca Rubio, Sharon Quirk-Silva and Carlos Villapudua.