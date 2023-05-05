In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Friday this year, many restaurants will keep the party going all weekend long with limited-time food and drink offerings.

Here are some of the restaurants offering limited-time deals.

Randy’s Donuts

The Inglewood-based doughnut chain will offer a Mango Tajin Doughnut throughout May, beginning on Cinco de Mayo.

Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina

The Mexican restaurant will offer margarita specials, beer and tequila shots and a build-your-own taco bar beginning at 3 p.m.

Black Angus Steakhouse

The restaurant will celebrate Cinco de Mayo all day with Happy Hour specials, such as messy Micheladas for $8.50, chili-lime chicken bites for $11.99, steakhouse bacon cheeseburgers for $15.99 and loaded potato skins for $7, Patch reported.

El Pollo Loco

Loco Rewards members can get a free Crunchy Birria Taco by purchasing any Shredded Beef Birria entrée. The deal is only available for Cinco de Mayo.

Red Lobster

The Cinco Rita cocktail will be available for $5 for a limited time beginning on Cinco de Mayo, the Orange County Register reported.

Jack in the Box

Jack Pack Rewards members can take advantage of various Cinco de Mayo deals, including $3.50 breakfast burritos, $3 tiny tacos, and two tacos for $0.99, until May 7.