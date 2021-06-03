California workplace safety regulators say workers should still wear masks after June 15

A man exits a Shoe City store where masks are required for entry as Los Angeles County retail businesses reopen while the COVID-19 pandemic continues on May 27, 2020 in Glendale, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — CAL/OSHA adopted new rules for workplaces across that require workplaces to keep employees masked unless there is documentation that all workers are vaccinated.

The rules are part of a sweeping update to the board’s emergency temporary standards.

The board first rejected the proposal after seven hours of public comment mostly in opposition of the new rules. But after rejecting the proposal, the board realized the emergency temporary standards are from November 2020 and without any action, social distancing and masking would be required for everyone in the workplace regardless of vaccination status for the foreseeable future.

The board then unanimously approved to pass the updated standards and has vowed to take it upon itself to make changes to them. The board plans to put together a three-person subcommittee to recommend the next steps, but it’s not clear when that will happen.