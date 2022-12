Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler.

A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced.

The woman, who did not want her name released, won the jackpot on the “5 times-10 times pay” slot machine.

The winning slot machine. (Pechanga Resort Casino)

The resort said the woman did not disclose what she planned to do with the money.