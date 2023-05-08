A woman from San Bernadino County was sentenced to 480 months, or 40 years, in federal prison after being found guilty of committing sexual abuse material crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Stefani Kasey Marie Stevens, 31, of Yucaipa, was sentenced after being found guilty of “one count of obtaining custody of a minor with intent to produce child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography,” a news release said.

During the investigation, law enforcement found that Stevens gain custody of an infant mainly to make sexually explicit videos.

During interviews with agents, the 31-year-old admitted to “making sexually explicit videos of herself performing oral sex on the infant victim and taking eight to 10 nude photographs with a second victim, who was under 12,” according to a news release.

Law enforcement also searched Stevens’ social media accounts and found conversations between Stevens and another like-minded individual talking about her “excitement to gain custody of the child so she could create videos of herself engaging in sexual activity with the victim,” authorities said.

The child is shown in some of the explicit material Stevens filmed, according to authorities.

Law enforcement also found that Stevens stored the majority of the explicit content on her social media accounts.

Stevens uploaded some of the explicit content on two Kik accounts and a Google account from August 2019 to November 2019.

Authorities also found sexually explicit videos of the infant created in May 2019 and explicit images of the infant and another victim under 12 that was created between October 2018 and November 2018.

Stevens will also be placed on supervised release for the rest of her life once she is released from prison.

“Individuals that victimize innocent children will be aggressively pursued and held accountable for the heinous offenses they commit,” Eddy Wang, a Homeland Security Investigations Agent, said in a statement.

“This case and its prosecution should send a clear message, if you come after children, HSI and our partners will come after you.”

Homeland Security Investigations and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department worked together on this investigation.