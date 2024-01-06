KSWB — Waves throughout California approached historic levels during the late December storm, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography announced Saturday.

Scripps Oceanography’s Coastal Data Information Program (CDIP) recorded the large wave events that hit the West Coast from late December into early 2024.

California buoy stations recorded the massive waves during the Dec. 28 swells, with the largest wave recorded reaching 51.8 feet at Cape Mendocino, in Humboldt County.

The highest significant wave height, which is the average measurement of the largest 33% of waves, was measured at 29.3 feet at Point Sur, in Monterey County.

In San Diego County, the largest individual wave measured by CDIP was 24.8 feet at the Mission Bay West buoy.

The large waves were caused by extratropical storm activity in the Pacific Ocean. Waves heights during that swell were slightly larger than forecasted by the NOAA GFS wave model.

Scripps scientists say they are currently measuring the impact of the large waves and king tides, which led to coastal flooding and erosion in many areas.

The large waves caused several closures along the San Diego coastline — Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach was temporarily closed due to safety concerns from the high surf; the Ocean Beach Pier was damaged by the large waves and will need to be replaced; and lifeguards were responding to “nonstop calls” for water rescues that weekend.

Elsewhere during that storm, video captured the terrifying moment beachgoers were slammed into by a massive rogue wave in Ventura, California. Several people were taken to the hospital.

An evacuation warning was issued for homes bordering Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County because of the high surf impacting the coastal areas.

In Northern California, check out these photos at Mavericks as winter storms churned massive 60-foot waves near Half Moon Bay.

The storm was part of the current El Niño climate pattern, which is forecast to continue through the winter months. As El Niño reaches its peak this winter, it’s expected to bring heavy snow to some states, unseasonably warm temperatures to others, and flooding to the coasts.