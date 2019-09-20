California, Trump administration clash amid environmental citation threat

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — President Donald Trump’s recent visit to California boosted more back and forth between the Republican president and the Democratic-led state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stayed quiet Thursday after the president’s latest threat to issue an environmental citation to San Francisco, the city Newsom once led as mayor.

The warning, which the president says comes from the pollution caused by homelessness, is coming just a day after the Trump Administration rejected Newsom’s request for more federal housing vouchers.

The rejection piles on to more problems between the two, especially when it comes to the environment.

California leaders announced earlier this week they will sue the Trump Administration after it pulled California’s waiver that gives the state power to set vehicle emissions standards.

Gov. Newsom was asked about his “Jekyll and Hyde” relationship with the president.

“I don’t wake up with a clenched fist every morning. I don’t, I want to work the president,” the governor said. “I want to work with him on debris removal, emergency declaration, disaster recovery — but in the absence of that, we’re going to push back.”

Newsom hinted he’s making an announcement Friday relating to California’s vehicle emissions pact with four companies who picked California’s standards over the federal government.