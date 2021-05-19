California Transportation Commission provides nearly $16 million for Taft Highway rehab project

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — The California Transportation Commission is providing $15.9 million for improvements to part of Taft Highway in southwest Bakersfield.

The rehabilitation project will include reconstruction of travel lanes, widened intersections and shoulders, bicycle lanes, a median lane to accommodate two-way turning, sidewalks, a stormwater drain and more. The project area spans on Highway 119 from just east of Ashe Road to Highway 99.

The total project is expected to cost $57 million, according to the state.