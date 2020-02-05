California to vote on rent control in November, once again

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Voters in November will once again decide whether to expand rent control state-wide.

The debate and controversy over California’s rent control laws will continue heading into the November election.

The Secretary of State this week announced a measure that would further expand state-wide rent control officially qualifies for the ballot this fall.

It would end the restrictions in California law and give local jurisdiction the power to limit how much rents can increase each year.

Voters rejected a similar measure in 2018.

“We put together a successful coalition to get 60% of voters to vote against it. We’re already meeting again, putting the coalition together again to beat this in 2020,” Russell Lowery, the California Rental Housing Association Executive Director, said.

Within hours of the Secretary of State’s announcement, several lobbying groups like the California Rental Housing Association voiced their opposition.

“It would be disastrous public policy for California. It would devastate property values, make it more difficult for renters to find adequate housing and add an expensive, complicated, unnecessary layer of bureaucracy,” Lowery said.

Proponents of the measure weren’t available for comment Tuesday.

Advocates say they could be successful this time around given the increased attention on California’s housing and homelessness problem, calling it “the most pressing social justice and public health emergencies in our time.”

The proposition now reigniting what’s likely to be an expensive battle between supporters and the real estate industry.