California to require universities to provide medical abortion services to students

California universities will soon be required to provide abortion medications to students that request them.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill that requires UCs and CSUs with on-campus health centers to provide medical abortion to students by Jan. 1, 2023. This law only applies to pills-only abortions, not surgical abortions.

“I am thrilled that Governor Newsom rejected the misguided paths that other states have taken in limiting access to abortion care. I thank the governor and my legislative colleagues for upholding the right to choose and affirming the right of college students to access medication abortion on campuses here in California,” said Senator Connie Leyva, who wrote the bill.

Under Senate Bill 24, medical abortion services would be administered to students by trained medical professionals at on-campus health centers. One of the goals of the legislation is to make access to care available on campus for students’ convenience and reduce the risk of delaying medical care.

To pay for this care, the bill requires the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to administer a Reproductive Health Fund that will provide funding to UC and CSU health centers.

Requests for comment from Cal State Bakersfield was re-directed to the Chancellor’s Office.

“We appreciate the interest from the governor and legislature in the health of California State University students. In the near future, campuses will begin to work with partners so that they will be able to have services in place to comply with the law’s January 2023 implementation date,” said Mike Uhlenkamp, senior director for public affairs.