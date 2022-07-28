BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the final stretch before November’s midterm election, when candidates look to boost campaign funds they hope will lead them to victory, California’s Fair Political Practices Commission opened a whole new door for political donations.

“Our rules were put in place back in the 1970’s and, as you know, a lot of things have changed since then. So this is really just one piece of a bigger effort to modernize the act,” FPPC Chair Richard Miadich said.

Last week, the FPPC voted to allow state and local candidates in California to accept campaign contributions in cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrency has exploded in popularity. And you see folks who are really wanting to be able to express themselves using this vehicle,” Miadich said.

Miadich said candidates won’t be able to accept the donations directly. Instead, they must go through a U.S. based exchange, a process Miadich compared to traditional third-party fundraising platforms like the Democrat’s ActBlue and the GOP’s WINRED.

The exchange immediately will convert the donation to U.S. dollars and collect the information of the donor.

Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy said that could be hard to monitor.

“I think the only issues with the government has been can they really track where that money came from. But if someone wants to cheat, someone will cheat until they get caught,” Abernathy said.

Analysts say they are skeptical about the political impact in Kern, with Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa saying he doesn’t think cryptocurrency draws a large political crowd.

“I would say the vast majority of people that hold cryptocurrency in the United States probably aren’t going to donate it into political campaigns.”

Miadich said the FPPC’s main goals when deciding whether to vote in favor of this new rule was to make sure donors could not circumvent contribution limits or hide their identity. He emphasized the commission did not take the decision lightly.

California now joins twelve states and Washington, D.C. in allowing cryptocurrency campaign donations.