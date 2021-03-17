California theme parks ban out-of-state visitors

New details were announced regarding California’s out-of-state visitor ban at theme parks, which includes Disneyland and Universal Studios. Theme parks will be required to limit ticket sales to in-state residents only. People will buy tickets on online reservation systems that use GPS data to help the theme park track who’s buying tickets and where they live. The system will also allow for contact tracing if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak tied to a park. California theme parks in counties that are in the red tier are cleared to reopen with limited capacity on April 1, 2021.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.