California Student Aid Commission holding virtual financial aid workshop Friday

The California Student Aid Commission is holding a virtual financial aid workshop on Friday.

The Train the Trainer workshop will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. and will provide free training and resources to community leaders and organizations on how to help students and families understand and complete the FAFSA or California Dream Act Application.

“Latinx students have reported a lack of access to financial aid and concerns about going into debt as the most prominent barriers to attending college,” said California Community Colleges. “The Cash for College Train the Trainer workshop is designed to provide training to empower and inform those who work with Latinx students to be aware of these important decision-making factors as they help students apply for financial aid and make their educational and career goals a reality at a California community college.”

Participants will receive a certificate and digital badge from the CSAC after going through the workshop.

Click here to RSVP for the workshop.