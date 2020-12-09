California State University system confirms plans to return to in-person instruction for fall 2021 semester

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGET) — Today, the California State University system announced that it plans to fully reopen its 23 campuses next fall after what will, by the end, have been a full year of virtual education amid COVID-19.

The confirmation of plans to return to in-person instruction comes after the CSU system recently extended the deadline for applying for fall 2021 admission to Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“It’s critical that we provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families, as we have done previously in announcing our moves toward primarily virtual instruction,” said CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White. “While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines.”

The CSU system said it is still uncertain at this time what will happen with the summer 2021 term.

“The emerging evidence provides optimism that the upcoming 2021-22 academic year can be conducted much more in person,” the organization said in a news release. “It is too soon to determine what the science will allow for the 2021 summer term. That determination will be made closer to the deadlines for summer 2021 student registration.”

Fall 2021 applications can be found and submitted here. Application fee waivers and financial aid programs are available.

We have reached out to CSU Bakersfield for comment on this story.