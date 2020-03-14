California State Parks temporarily suspends tours at Hearst Castle

|SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET)— Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument announced Sunday morning they’ve suspended their tours in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
According to their press release, officials want to protect public health and the safety of their visitors by temporarily suspending their tours, beginning Monday, March 16. Adding, that while the park is not directly affected by COVID-19, state parks are monitoring the situation carefully and is committed to following the state’s policy on social gatherings.
This weekend, group tour numbers will be reduced to adhere to the recommendations set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, walk-in tour tickets will not be sold Saturday and Sunday. Visitors who choose to cancel their tours this weekend will be given full refunds. Despite the temporary suspension of all events and tours beginning March 16, Hearst Castle’s visitor center, will remain open, seven days a week.
All future tour reservations will be automatically canceled and customers will be given a full refund.
If you have any questions, you can call their Customer Service line at 1-800-444-7275.