California State Parks temporarily suspends tours at Hearst Castle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that continues funding for public schools if they have to eventually close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement from the governor's office Friday, the order directs local school districts to use the state funding on distance learning, educational opportunities, provide school meals, and when possible, have supervision for students during school hours, and to continue to pay school staffs.