Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.

Mammoth Mountain has announced it will open this Saturday, a week ahead of schedule.

Heavenly, Snow Summit, Northstar, and Mountain High plan to open the weekend of November 18.

Below is a list of tentative California ski resort opening dates (courtesy: onthesnow.com):