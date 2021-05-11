California Senate unanimously passes bill to make to-go cocktails a permanent service option

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Senate unanimously passed SB 389, a bill that would allow to-go cocktails to become a permanent service option.

Currently, the state allows for carry-out alcohol due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants have suffered $16 billion in losses since March 2020 due to pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Proponents of the bill say permanently changing the law will help businesses recover some of those losses.

“Cocktails to-go have proved to be a vital economic lifeline for hospitality businesses across the U.S. and in California,” Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Vice President of State Government Relations Adam Smith said.

Smith says the bill will also increase convenience for adult consumers.

SB 389 now heads to the State Assembly for consideration.

