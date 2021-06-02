California Senate passes bill to decriminalize psychedelic drugs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A bill to decriminalize the possession or sharing of psychedelic drugs in California has been passed by the state Senate and will head to the Assembly.

Senate Bill 519 was introduced by Sen. Scott Weiner.

“This is a big step for this legislation and for our movement to end the war on drugs and to take a more health and science-based approach and to move away from criminalization of drugs,” Weiner expressed in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday.

🚨🚨BREAKING: The CA Senate just passed our legislation to decriminalize psychedelics! 🎉



To everyone who made calls, shared, posted, told their stores: You did this! Let’s keep up the fight & momentum. We need to end the failed War on Drugs.



Thank you, colleagues! #SB519 pic.twitter.com/n1KwNFNIGI — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 1, 2021

“People can have whatever opinions they want about drugs, but the question is ‘Should we be arresting and jailing people for possessing and using drugs?’ And I think the answer is absolutely no,” Weiner told FOX40 in April.

He previously told FOX40, “Psychedelic drugs have significant benefits both for mental health and addiction treatment.”

If passed, SB 519 will approve the use of mushrooms, MDMA, LSD, mescaline and ibogaine for combat veterans with PTSD and people with diagnosed or undiagnosed addictions and mental illnesses.

Weiner said, though, his main concern is ending the war on drugs.

The President of the International Faith Based Coalition and the Congress of Racial Equality previously expressed concerns about the bill being written as a recreational bill as opposed to one for therapeutic purposes.

“You’re saying that this is for therapeutic purposes, and the way the bill is written, it’s written more as a recreational bill,” Tak Allen said. “I also had major concerns within my coalition that ketamine is another known date rape drug, and that’s on the list of drugs that they would like to have legalized.”