(FOX40.COM) — The US lottery has seen some staggering grand prizes in 2023, including a record-setting prize of $1.602 billion which went to a Florida resident in August, but could the Golden State claim another billion-dollar lottery prize?

According to the California Lottery, this is the first time in Powerball history that two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion-dollar jackpots.

The current Powerball soared to $1.2 billion following Monday’s roll that saw two people in the eastern United States match five numbers and the power play for the $2 million prize, but no grand prize winner.

This current Powerball has been building since July 20, after a Los Angeles resident won the $1.08 billion grand prize that began rolling on April 22.

The winning numbers for the July drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball was 24.

According to Powerball.com, the odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 292,201,338.

With the current grand prize valued at $1.2 billion the cash value for that prize would be $551.7 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

The largest lottery prizes in the United States are:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.20 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 4, 2023 $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

As of Tuesday, California is the only state to have three billion dollar winners, but that could all change following Wednesday’s drawing.

The drawing on Oct. 4 will take place at 7:59 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $2 from any participating Powerball location.

If a winner is not drawn on Wednesday the next drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. on Saturday.