California receives $54.5M to address COVID-19’s impact on specialty crops

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded California $54.5 million on funding for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to address the impacts of COVID-19 on specialty crops and promote economic recovery, according to a news release.

This is out of approximately $169.9 million awarded nationwide and includes $31.6 million in stimulus funding.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture will use the money to fund approximately 100 projects, awarding grants ranging from $50,000 to $5 million.

The projects chosen focus on increasing specialty crop sales and consumption, improving availability, educating consumer about nutrition, training and investing in training for growers, producers and operators, and conducting research, said the release.

Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops including floriculture.