Californians have been plagued with countless ads about ballot propositions and candidate endorsements, which can only mean that election day is near.

To help Americans get into the voting spirit, WalletHub released a study ranking each state’s political engagement.

The study compared 10 factors that measured political engagement and graded each element on a 100-point scale. A score of 100 would represent the most politically engaged state.

The Golden State was ranked 7th out of the 50 states, earning 59.79 points out of 100.

Metrics such as the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 Presidential Election, the number of people who voted in the 2018 midterm election and voter accessibility policies determined the list ranking.

Arkansas received the lowest ranking, earning an overall score of 15.55 out of 100. On the other hand, Maryland was considered the most politically engaged state, earning an overall score of 71.85.

The study also measured political engagement among residents.

For voters between the ages of 18 to 24, WalletHub found that 53.6% of California voters were involved in politics, earning the state the 15th position in the category.

New Jersey was ranked the highest in this group; WalletHub found that 75.3% of voters in this age range were involved in politics.

Data for some states weren’t available for this bracket.

For the 65 and older age range, the study found that 71.4% of California voters were involved in politics. This discovery placed the Golden State in the 41st position.

Minnesota was ranked the highest in this category, with the study finding that 84.3% of voters, who were 65 or older, were involved in politics.

The complete study can be found here.

As talks about potential candidates for the 2024 Presidential Elections heighten, Wallethub found that 155 million people voted in the 2020 election.