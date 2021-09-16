California Public Utilities Commission working to retain more affordable utility costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State regulators are working to scale back expected utility rate increases in the coming years.

The California Public Utilities Commission is beginning a new phase early next year in its ongoing efforts to retain more affordable utility costs. CPUC has been working since July to find new ways to slow rate increases and offer programs for low-income energy customers.

Early next year, CPUC plans to hold a workshop with ratepayer advocates and representatives of low-income, disadvantaged, and vulnerable communities — along with environmental activists, academics, and industry representatives.

For more information on how to get involved, visit CPUC.ca.gov.