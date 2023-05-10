FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An emergency program to divert high river flows away from flood-prone Central Valley communities and into groundwater recharge basins was announced Tuesday, according to the Department of Water Resources.

The Department of Water Resources says they are working with local agencies and equipment vendors to provide funding and secure much-needed temporary diversion equipment, including pumps and siphons, and will support their deployment by local agencies.

According to the Department of Water Resources, the first set of temporary pumps and siphons was deployed by Fresno Irrigation District on April 25.

“In times of emergency, it’s critically important that state and local agencies roll up our sleeves to coordinate and communicate what is needed,” said Paul Gosselin, DWR Deputy Director of Groundwater Management. “Based on feedback from local agencies, DWR acted quickly to secure this needed equipment so agencies could expand their capacity to divert high river flows and increase groundwater recharge.”