California prepares for wildfire season amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — As the weather gets warmer and drier across the state, California is preparing to juggle wildfire season along with the coronavirus.

While it’s put many parts of life on pause — the coronavirus isn’t stopping California’s wildfire season.

State leaders said Wednesday so far the state has fought more than 1,100 wildfires in 2020 — a 60% increase from this time last year.

“Response, prevention, and preparedness very simply those three things,” CAL Fire Chief Thom Porter said. “Every one of them is being invested in.”

Despite a $53 billion budget deficit, Governor Gavin Newsom doubling down on funding boosts for CAL Fire.

The governor Wednesday affirmed his commitment to appropriate money for 450,000 acres in forest management, 600 additional firefighters, 26 new fire engines, four incident command units and twelve black hawk helicopters.

“We’re not going to walk that back,” Newsom said. “It’s just too important in our mutual aid.”

While state leaders work to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t financially hinder the firefight, the virus will change how state emergency management handles future fire evacuations possibly doing them even more ahead of time than usual.

“We’re looking at possibly using hotel solutions where we have evacuees in single rooms versus congregating in a large school gym,” CAL OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said. “And if they are congregating in a place like a gym, looking at partitions, air cleaners, putting air purifiers in place.”

How much all of this will cost, what other cuts might be made and how it could affect taxpayers — Governor Newsom is set to lay it all out in his updated budget proposal Thursday.