California officials to release new reopening guidelines this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California health officials Tuesday said reopening talks are ongoing with counties and business leaders as the state prepares to release new guidelines later this week.

“We know this is a stressful time,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary, said.

State leaders won’t say when exactly the new rules will be out, which counties will be affected or which businesses can reopen and how.

But they have dropped pieces of the discussions, especially as smoke and poor air quality pose a challenge for businesses operating outdoors.

“A number of counties are asking us about change to our orders, especially with outdoor dining prioritized, even . It is something we are talking about,” Dr. Ghaly said.

Governor Gavin Newsom also mentioned Monday the beauty and cosmetology industry will be included.

“Specifically, their concerns, their critiques are part and parcel of our discussions with local health officers and part of the guidelines we’ll be putting out later this week,” Newsom said.

Officials confirmed the plan for schools will stay the same — Counties must keep schools closed until they’ve been off the state’s community spread watch list for 14 days.

When asked if the 14 day wait would also be applied to businesses, state health officials would not say Tuesday.

The new guidance will be released as California continues to see declines in its overall positivity rate, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.