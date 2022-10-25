Safety continues to be a top concern for Americans, especially with reports of mass shootings, hate crimes, and the continuous effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a new study from WalletHub suggests that some states are better at dealing with safety issues than others.

The personal finance company released a new study on Tuesday ranking each state’s safety by measuring 53 metrics, including the number of mass shootings, fatal injuries, and climate disasters in the area.

Each factor was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 equating to the highest level of safety.

California was ranked as the 27th safest state in the country, earning a total score of 48.94.

Vermont was ranked as the safest state, while Louisiana was considered the most unsafe.

The complete study can be viewed here.

Some California cities also had the highest homicide rate increases.

Oakland, located in Northern California, was the highest-ranked California city for that study, earning the 10th spot.

Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento ranked 22nd, 28th and 32nd cities in the study.